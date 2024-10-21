Winding Brook Farm turns hayrides and corn fields to fears and frights

WARRINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Winding Brook Farm is a traditional family-run farm by day and a Halloween spectacle at night.
Through the month of October, three attractions are open: the Corn Walk of Horror, the Haunted Hay Maze, and the Night Chills Haunted Hayride.
All ticket sales are onsite-only, they are priced separately and some are not recommended for young children.
Weekends also feature the annual Fall Festival starting at 11 a.m., and there will be pumpkin picking on Halloween.
The working farm is in its fourth generation, and is preserved through the Bucks County Agricultural Preservation Program.
Winding Brook Farm | Facebook | Instagram
3014 Bristol Road, Warrington, PA 18976
215-343-8880
Fridays-Saturdays, 7:30-10:00pm
additional dates: Thursday 10/24, Sunday 10/27