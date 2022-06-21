Firefighters battle 2-alarm Chinatown fire, buildings evacuated

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fire crews are battling a 2-alarm fire in the Chinatown section of Philadelphia that has resulted in evacuations.The fire broke out around 2 a.m. Tuesday at 10th and Race streets.Fire officials say the building has a market on the ground floor and apartments above.All floors have been evacuated.Action News is told there was a partial collapse at the building around 4:15 a.m.In addition, buildings on both sides have also been evacuated.The Action Cam was on the scene as crews blasted water on the blaze, as flames continued to shoot in the air hours after the fire was first reported.There have been no reports of injuries.