fire

Firefighters battle 2-alarm Chinatown fire, buildings evacuated

Action News is told there was a partial collapse at the building.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Chinatown fire forces evacuations

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fire crews are battling a 2-alarm fire in the Chinatown section of Philadelphia that has resulted in evacuations.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. Tuesday at 10th and Race streets.

Fire officials say the building has a market on the ground floor and apartments above.

All floors have been evacuated.

Action News is told there was a partial collapse at the building around 4:15 a.m.

In addition, buildings on both sides have also been evacuated.

The Action Cam was on the scene as crews blasted water on the blaze, as flames continued to shoot in the air hours after the fire was first reported.

There have been no reports of injuries.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 6abc.com as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaevacuationfire
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Investigators reveal cause of 3-alarm fire that damaged Wildwood motel
1 dead after fire in East Nottingham Twp.
Philly firefighters battle 3-alarm fire over 3 hours
75-year-old man killed in Manayunk fire
TOP STORIES
Wildfire in Wharton State Forest reaches 12,000 acres in size
Expert shares grim warning for those planning to travel this summer
New details revealed in murder of Filipino lawyer in Philadelphia
Police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed woman in Germantown
Mom in rush to set up party left son in car for hours, sheriff says
Workers at 3 major beer distributors on strike: What you should know
Boy, 8, among 3 injured in Delaware shooting
Show More
NYC taxi plows into pedestrians; group lifts cab off victims
Funeral plans announced for Philly firefighter killed in collapse
New Jersey reports its first probable case of monkeypox
Phillies Minor League pitcher speaks about his sudden cancer battle
Stranger who moved into Chicago home explains why she refuses to leave
More TOP STORIES News