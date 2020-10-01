Health & Fitness

Main Line Fertility expert weighs in on Chrissy Teigen's pregnancy loss

Pregnancy loss affects about 20,000 families every year.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Supermodel Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend shared heartbreaking news this morning after Teigen suffered pregnancy complications and lost the baby.

A local fertility expert is weighing in on this devastating loss that affects about 20,000 families every year.



Teigen was about halfway through her pregnancy. Earlier this week, she opened up about complications and then overnight posted on Instagram that they lost the baby, writing: "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before."



Dr. Allison Bloom is a reproductive endocrinologist at Main Line Fertility. She says a miscarriage in the first trimester is fairly common, occurring in about 10% of pregnancies The risk goes down later into pregnancy, but unfortunately still happens in about one to two percent of cases.

She says no matter when someone loses a baby, it's devastating.

"But the impact of carrying that pregnancy 20 plus weeks, feeling it move inside I think is even more traumatizing," Dr. Bloom said, adding "I've seen a lot of couples really struggle with this and it's an awful thing for anyone to have to go through."

Teigen tweeted today: "Driving home from the hospital with no baby, how can this be real?"



Dr. Bloom commends the celebrity couple for sharing their story, saying it helps others to know they're not alone.

"And maybe be more open about talking about their experiences and journey and trauma that they have had in their life with loss," she said.

She says many times women blame themselves, she tells her patients don't look for something you did, it wasn't your fault, it's just something awful that happened.

She says support from your medical team, friends and family is vital.
