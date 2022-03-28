MISSOURI CITY, Texas -- For over 30 years, Christal Mercier ran Hair by Christal. When her sister Dena was diagnosed with cancer, Christal discovered a new mission in life. During cancer treatment, Dena lost all her hair. Christal prayed and came up with a design to restore her sister's hair. Christal also realized there were others going through the same battle who couldn't afford a full hair restoration, so she created the charity Hair Dreams by Christal. Since 2008, Christal has helped bring back smiles to the face of many free of charge.
Hair designer restores people's hair to help them restore their own lives
