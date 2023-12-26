Philadelphia Eagles fans combine their Christmas traditions with their love of football at the Linc

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Today many families from all over the world are enjoying each other's company surrounded by gifts.

"The Eagles live in our hearts, no matter where we're at, we're Eagles fans. But to spend it together with family here...that's Christmas," said Bob Latigona of Marlton, New Jersey.

For Philadelphia sports fans, rooting for the birds is their gift.

"We have to be here no matter what day it is, we support our team, we love our team...it's just a beautiful thing," said Monty Gee of South Philadelphia.

Eagles Fan Ambassador, Ben Hartfranft, feels the joy from fans on this day and every day he spends greeting guests.

"They do such a great neurodiverse work program here...I love my job because I like bringing the kindness and I love bringing the energy. If somebody's having a bad day I go up to them and make them happy," said Hartranft.

As a man on the autism spectrum, he greatly appreciates their work opportunities within the organization.

For more information on the Eagles Autism Foundation, check out their website.