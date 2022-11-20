"I've already got the Christmas trees out, so we are more than ready to be celebrating Christmas," said Taylor Boucher of Fairmount.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You can feel the chill in the air, but with it comes holiday cheer.

It may just be a preview of what's to come at Christmas Village in Philadelphia, but visitors are ready for the holidays.

It's that time of year, Christmas Village returns to Center City.

"We're visiting all of the markets. I love Christmas so we knew it was opening. I wanted to shop a little and get some good food," said Sarah Stewart of Northern Liberties.

Christmas Village has over 110 vendors.

"Other vendors reached out to us and said this would be a good fit for us, that we'd be a good fit in Philadelphia being a foodie town, so, so far so good," explained Carol Talarico, the owner of Get Pickled and first time vendor at Christmas Village.

There's something for everyone, except for those who may not fully be in the Christmas spirit just yet.

"No, not as much as she is... I'm waiting for after Thanksgiving to be a part of it," said Jason Stewart of Northern liberties.

While Santa Claus wasn't in town, gritty and swoop sure were, to make sure everyone's spirits were merry and bright.

Christmas Village wraps up in Center City on Christmas Eve.