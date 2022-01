Visitation BVM Catholic School in Kensington burglarized, vandalized

. Police are working to track down criminals who targeted Visitation BVM Catholic School in Kensington. They got away with copper and metal piping, laptops and even stole kindergarten snacks!! Story tonight @6abc pic.twitter.com/xbjK9y27mE — Gray Hall (@GrayHall6abc) December 3, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's being called a heartless crime. Thieves broke into a school in the Kensington section of Philadelphia and caused thousands of dollars in damage.It happened earlier this week at the Visitation BVM Catholic School on the 300 block of East Lehigh Avenue.The criminal was caught on surveillance video.It was clear he was looking for copper and metal piping and he was seen literally snatching it off the walls.Principal Ed Coleman showed us some of the damage. He believes crooks targeted the school Monday night into early Tuesday morning."They pulled a U-Haul truck on Potter Street and they backed up to the back of the school, and they pried open onto the grates for the windows," said Coleman.Only one thief was captured on camera but the school believes others were involved, and say the crooks got away with more than just piping."They took two laptops from the teachers, they took snacks from the kindergarten classroom. They took that with them which was very odd," said Coleman.The thieves ripped out piping causing the basement to flood, destroyed the plumbing and caused the heating system to malfunction."We all shook our heads. We had no clue. At one point, and I mentioned this to someone else, you could see on camera that one of the thieves was looking at the artwork that the kids have on the outside. So you know where you are. How do you actually have the heart to do it?" said Coleman.All the damage caused the school to close for several days. It's safe to say principal Coleman and his staff are praying for an arrest."I am hopeful they can track the people down so another school, another institution, another place, another daycare, they don't have to go through this," said Coleman.The Archdiocese of Philadelphia released this statement:Those who want to donate to the school can visit this site at givebutter.com