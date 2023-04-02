3 tornadoes touch down in different New Jersey areas: National Weather Service

The National Weather Service confirmed Sunday that tornadoes hit Cinnaminson, Jackson Township, and Howell Township, New Jersey.

CINNAMINSON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Cleanup is underway in New Jersey after three confirmed tornadoes ripped through neighborhoods, tearing trees from their roots and snapping telephone poles.

"Lot of heavy wind. Lot of thunder, little lightning," recalled Willie Kirkland.

He says he ran away from his windows when he saw the trees move.

The severe weather resulted in hundreds of customers losing power. As of Sunday morning, more than 1,500 customers were without power in Cinnaminson, Palmyra, and Delran.

PSE &G was working on power lines as neighbors worked on clearing out their yards.

"It's a mess, but we feel very blessed nothing is on the house. So we're very grateful it's just a cleanup and no structural damage," said Carrie Kershaw, who had a large tree fall on her yard on Wedgewood Drive.

The National Weather Service also determined a tornado touched down in Bridgeville, Delaware. Viewers video captured a funnel cloud as the storm formed overhead.

The tornado turned homes into piles of debris. One person died when a home collapsed, officials say.

Ineishia Corbett from Sussex County, Delaware, said she feels lucky to be alive. She was driving when she spotted the ominous dark clouds and forming tornado funnel.

"I seen dirt flying up in the air, and literally we were so close to it, I didn't even realize it," she said.

Residents in South Jersey said they are grateful they took shelter.

"We're lucky no one was hurt. I'm walking around, talking to neighbors, they're not hurt. Fences can be fixed, we have a dent in the fence, that's it, and a tree down. So, we're lucky," said Taylor Parry.