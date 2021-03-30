Driver rescued from wreckage after crashing into SEPTA bus in Lower Merion Township

LOWER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Rescuers had to cut a driver out of the wreckage of a crash in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County.It happened around 11:20 p.m. Monday on City Avenue and Monument Road.Police said the driver rear-ended a stopped SEPTA bus.Arriving officers found the driver trapped inside the vehicle.The driver was freed and taken to the hospital with multiple injuries. No condition has been released.Police said nobody on the SEPTA bus was injured.