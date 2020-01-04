NJ cleaning service owner stole sports memorabilia, jewelry from clients: Police

WINSLOW TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Winslow Township, Camden County say the owner of a cleaning service may have been cleaning out her clients.

Police said Casey Spila of Sicklerville, who operates A & C Cleaning Services, was arrested Friday at the We Buy Gold Store in Sicklerville trying to sell stolen jewelry.

Spila was initially charged with receiving stolen property in Winslow Township with additional charges pending in other jurisdictions

It was her second arrest in a week.

On Monday, she was arrested for trying to sell more than $1,000 worth of stolen sports memorabilia to an undercover officer.

Spila was charged with burglary, receiving stolen property, and theft. Police said, "She was released on a summons in accordance with NJ Bail Reform."

"We encourage anyone that has used Spila's services to check their valuables and if they believe they are a victim of theft, contact Winslow Twp Police Detective Brian Barrett at 609-567-0700 x1178, in an effort to identify some of the recovered property," police said.
