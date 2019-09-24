Fall Festival canceled as Clementon Park & Splash World's fate remains unclear

CLEMENTON, New Jersey -- It appears that Clementon Park and Splash World in Camden County, New Jersey is officially closed and that the owners are looking to sell.

Jamie Messenger's company was to host the annual fall festival at the park.

Messenger says the park owner's recently stopped communicating with her.

SEE ALSO: Philadelphia family upset after NJ water park closes earlier than expected

She wants to get the word out that the Fall Festival is now canceled.

Action News reported last week that a family who purchased advance tickets arrived to find Clementon Park shuttered.

The owners have not responded.
