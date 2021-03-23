Looking to buy a Ferris wheel? Clementon Park and Splash World hits auction block

Hundreds of items are for sale Tuesday including amusement rides, a Ferris wheel and the park's liquor license.
The site abruptly closed in September 2019 after more than 112 years.
The new owner could reopen the park or redevelop the space.
The auction will take place online.
The listing on Capital Recovery Group's site says "sale by order of Howard Samuels."
The listing also adds, "All rides and water slides easily disassembled containerized!"
CRG says the real estate highlights include 52+ acres and 23 acres spring fed lake with a new dam.
Listed rides include Thunder Drop, Ring of Fire loop ride, Sea Dragon arc swing ride, Tilt-a-Whirl, and Flying Elephants circular ride.
Water park descriptions include Torpedo Rush vertical drop, Viper bobsled style water slide, and Pirate's Landing kiddie slides.
"All park furnishings and support equipment including over 300 assorted configuration picnic tables with attached benches in steel frame and wood, food prep and concession equipment, maintenance equipment, and much more!" the listing reads.