Surveillance video from inside Coatesville market shows altercation that led to shooting

Police say Moenell Coleman followed the woman home, knocked on her door and fired multiple shots.
By Jillian Mele
COATESVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An altercation that started inside a grocery store, ended up down the street where two people were shot, according to police.

Surveillance video from inside a Coatesville market on East Lincoln Highway shows the altercation that happened before 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say a woman in her 20s accidentally bumped into 26-year-old Moenell Coleman at the market.

In the video, you can see the two exchange words. The store's manager, Yogesh Kaumar, who was there at the time, says "there was a lot of talking loud. Bad language was used. The girl said sorry. I don't know what happened."

After that, they both left the store. According to police, Coleman followed the woman home about a half block from the store, knocked on her door and fired multiple shots.

Police say the woman and her brother were struck.

Coleman has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault and other crimes.

He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Coatesville police at 610-384-2300.
