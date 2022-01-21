cold

Philadelphia region hit with bitter cold as temps dip into teens

"Literally, I can barely feel my feet right now. They are gone, I'm telling you," said commuter Sineon Barwu.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Early commuters in Philadelphia were hit with bitter cold temperatures Friday, which dipped into the teens in many areas and will remain below freezing for a couple days.

The fires were burning outside at the Italian Market to help keep outside vendors warm.

"I like the cold weather. I walk every morning down here," said South Philadelphia resident Nick Baggio.

Baggio said he usually walks eight blocks for his coffee and donuts in the Market.

"My feet. My toes. They get the cold," Baggio said.

Business owner Joe Ankenbrand said, "My cheeks. My face gets cold, which masking is good actually."

Most days Ankenbrand said he usually has a good way to avoid the cold altogether.

"We own the building and our business is downstairs from our apartment, so I could just roll out of bed before I go to work," Ankenbrand said.

People over in Delaware County at the Darby Transportation Center waited for the bus and trolley when it was 15 degrees outside but felt like 1 degree.

"Literally, I can barely feel my feet right now. They are gone, I'm telling you," said commuter Sineon Barwu.

The temperature is supposed to be below freezing at least until Sunday and the wind chill could also be a factor that could make it feel colder.
