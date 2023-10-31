Take a look at the Colonial Pennsylvania Plantation where history comes alive

GRADYVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Colonial Pennsylvania Plantation has been called a "museum in the making," introducing people to what life was like on an 18th-century farm.

On this edition of One Tank Trip, Action News went to Gradyville, Delaware County, which is just an hour away from Philadelphia.

Photojournalist Tom Kretschmer walked through the site where history comes alive, all accompanied by the sights and sounds of a fall festival from the past.

