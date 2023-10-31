WATCH LIVE

Take a look at the Colonial Pennsylvania Plantation where history comes alive

ByTom Kretschmer WPVI logo
Tuesday, October 31, 2023 10:14PM
GRADYVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Colonial Pennsylvania Plantation has been called a "museum in the making," introducing people to what life was like on an 18th-century farm.

On this edition of One Tank Trip, Action News went to Gradyville, Delaware County, which is just an hour away from Philadelphia.

Photojournalist Tom Kretschmer walked through the site where history comes alive, all accompanied by the sights and sounds of a fall festival from the past.

Watch the video above to know more.

