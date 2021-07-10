Family identifies teen killed in Colwyn, Delaware County shooting

COLWYN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Delaware County authorities are investigating a shooting in Colwyn Borough that left a 16-year-old dead.The shooting happened Friday just before 9:30 p.m., at Colwyn Avenue and South 3rd Street.Action News spoke with the teenage victim's family, who confirmed 16-year-old Kyanna Woods McCrea from Southwest Philadelphia was fatally shot four days before her 17th birthday.Colwyn's Mayor, Maurice Clark Sr., told Action News McCrea was shot in the head and taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.The family told Action News McCrea had a smile that would light up a room, and she loved to dance.Candles were laid on the sidewalk outside McCrea's home in Southwest Philadelphia in her honor, as family released balloons of her favorite colors in her memory.Police say they think multiple shooters opened fire from their vehicles and drove away. They think McCrea was not targeted but was there at the wrong place at the wrong time.Action News spoke with a neighbor who said she called 9-1-1 Friday."I was on my step, and I heard a shot, and somebody said, 'Go make a call to 9-1-1,' and I did," said Daphne Cuffy. "I was hoping I could save a life."Cuffy says she is devastated to hear the teenage victim didn't make it."What good was that. And I did it right away. That's sad," Cuffy added.Clark says the shooter is still out on the loose.He adds he wants to increase police patrol after this shooting.