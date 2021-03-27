Pets & Animals

South Jersey comfort dogs head to Boulder, Co.

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Three dogs and their five handlers are on their way to Boulder, Colorado.

The Tri-State Canine Response Team left this morning, from Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

The comfort dogs will work to help families and first responders following the deadly mass shooting in Colorado.

The Response Team offered their services following other tragedies, like the Las Vegas concert shooting and deadly wildfires in California.
