community journalist

6-year-old creates social distance substitute for Easter egg hunt

MEDFORD LAKES, N.J. -- Nora Heddendorf is a young girl of many talents. The 6-year-old is somewhat of an entrepreneur, making jewelry to sell to neighbors. That's how she funded her latest big idea in the face of COVID-19.

When she found out the annual community Easter Egg hunt may be cancelled, she started to share her other talent with the community: painting rocks.

It's a hobby she has loved for "years and years and years," she said, which is roughly half of her life so far.

On her Facebook page, Nora's Rocks, she announced that she would organize a "rock hunt" around town and invited everyone to participate.

Strapped with gloves and Lysol spray in hand, Nora is creating DIY rock-painting packets for neighbors to pick up on her front lawn. She hopes to spread them throughout the neighborhood as substitutes for Easter Eggs at a time when the outbreak of Coronavirus is putting many family traditions on pause.

Watch our video to share a smile with this bright young girl!

RELATED: "One Philly" art group brings thousands together online during Coronavirus outbreak

EMBED More News Videos

"Even though we are not seeing each other, we are still one city." Community Journalist Matteo shows us the Facebook Group that tackles Coronavirus in a creative way.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscommunity journalistchildreninstagram storiescommunityfeel goodeaster
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
California mariachi school teaches online during COVID-19 pandemic
"One Philly" art group brings thousands together online during Coronavirus outbreak
Neighbors create social distance workout from their front lawns
When spring comes too early to a blueberry farm
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. reports more than 500 new coronavirus cases, 12 additional deaths
Philly coronavirus cases top 800; city offers free food for those in need
90-day mortgage grace period for NJ as coronavirus cases top 11,000
Trump says he's considering 'enforceable quarantine' for NYC area
Many in Philadelphia ignoring stay at home order
3 more coronavirus deaths reported in Del.; more than 210 cases
Illinois reports death of infant with COVID-19
Show More
US Navy hospital ship Comfort heading to NYC for coronavirus aid
NYC ER overflowing with patients amid COVID-19 outbreak | VIDEO
AccuWeather: Damp Sunday, Milder
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
Grandmother, 2 grandsons killed in SW Philadelphia house fire
More TOP STORIES News