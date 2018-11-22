EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4740280" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gritty smothers Karen Rogers with a giant hug during his very first Thanksgiving parade!

Members of the Action News team join Michael J. Woodard on the 6abc parade float.

The Christmas season has official begun! Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive on the Parkway.

The tradition continues, as anchors Rick Williams and Cecily Tynan hosted the 99th annual 6abc Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday morning.The annual parade, the longest running Thanksgiving Day parade in the country, has been a tradition for many families across the region.There were 23 marching bands from across the nation, 15 balloons, 16 floats, 30 performances, as well as fan favorites from music, stage and screen right here in Philadelphia!Rick, Cecily and Ginger Zee danced (to stay warm) in the broadcast booth.The Philadelphia Flyers' beloved mascot, Gritty, experienced his very first Thanksgiving this year, and he spent it with us on the parade route!And other members of the Action News team were on hand, riding along the parade route with American Idol finalist Michael J. Woodard on the 6abc float.And it's always the most wonderful time of the year, as Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived in Philadelphia.We hope you enjoyed the show. Thanks for watching!-----