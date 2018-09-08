6abc staffers celebrate significant milestones in their careers

A number of 6abc staffers were honored by parent company Disney in New York City on Friday.They all marked significant milestones with the company -- 20, 25 and 30-plus years.Anchor Rick Williams, Executive Producer Maxine Crooks, Delaware Bureau Chief Johnnie Braxton, Editors Keith Proctor and James Gittens, Director Gary Dowdalls and Assignment Editor Dan McKenna were all honored.Congratulations. We thank you for your service, too!------