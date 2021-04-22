2nd Annual Action News Mornings Awards: Recognizing the viewer and your achievements this past year

Yes, the Action News Mornings Awards are back and this time we are recognizing you the Action News viewers!
We are spotlighting your incredible, creative, inspiring, and heartwarming stories since last March.
This past year was unlike any other, but the Action News viewers were there to take care of their families, friends, and neighbors.
So sit back and enjoy the 2nd Annual Action News Mornings Awards - complete with a very special musical act.
You can watch the full awards show in the video player above - or hit pause and watch category by category below! The choice is yours.
Jessica Boyington Welcomes You
Welcome to the 2nd Annual Action News Mornings Awards. Your host Jessica Boyington is rolling out the red carpet and getting things started!
Creative Characters
Presenter: Matt O'Donnell
An Oreo creme portrait of Jim Gardner? Playing music on a bike pump? Pizza via a pulley system? It doesn't get more creative than this!
Amazing Kids
Presenter: David Murphy
Kid Superintendent, Leave Me Alone Girl, and the Birthday Lawn Bandit are in one word: amazing.
Remarkable Pets & Animals
Presenter: Karen Rogers
Pizza Groundhog had a lot of his animal friends getting camera time this past year. These are just some of the remarkable ones.
Morning Moms & Dads
Presenter: Tamala Edwards
Work and virtual learning? Parenting during a pandemic definitely deserves an award.
Resilient Business Owners
Presenter: Matt Pellman
Outdoor dining? Curbside takeout? Online only? Business owners had to redo their game plans and their resiliency was extraordinary.
Hometown Heroes
Presenters: Corey Davis & Katherine Scott
These men and women set out to make a difference in the community and, in return, the community showed its appreciation for their heroic efforts.
Musical Act: The Action News Band performs "Move Closer to Your World"
(Matt O'Donnell, George Solis, and David Murphy)
If you thought we could have an awards show without a musical act, you'd be right, (check out the 1st Action News Mornings Awards). But this time, we did not disappoint when it comes to the musical portion. Get ready to call The Action News Band your favorite new band!