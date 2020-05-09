We could all use a little more grit as we face the changes in our daily lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
So Nydia Han chats with Angela Duckworth, a Penn professor and the Director of Character Lab, a nonprofit with a mission of helping children thrive, and the author of Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance | for some advice on ways drum up the courage and resolve to cope.
Check out Duckworth's content online: Book Website | Character Lab
For more of 6abc's coverage of Asian and Pacific Islander American Heritage Month, visit here.
A conversation with author Angela Duckworth on getting grittier to survive COVID-19
