As they prepare for parade, Mummers honor members killed in South Philadelphia crash

The organization posted a preview of their upcoming New Year's Day performance on their Facebook page earlier this month.
On that same page, the band unveiled an emblem with the hashtag "For Them" with a black banner with the initials "DP," "JF" and "KW." It's there to represent string band members Dennis Palandro, Joe Ferry, and his fiancée Kelly Wiseley.
The trio was tragically killed by a driver who authorities said veered his car into opposing traffic causing the deadly collision.
RELATED: Police in Delaware had pursued driver who crashed in South Philadelphia, killing 3 people
Police identified the driver as 29-year-old Keith Campbell of Delaware. He was later charged with three counts of homicide, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment. At the time of the crash, authorities said Campbell was suffering from possibly self-inflicted stab wounds.
Fast forward to the days leading up to this year's parade and the tributes to the lives lost have been front and center. The South Philly String Band unveiled a memorial locker for the two men, and the show of support hasn't stopped there.
Other clubs, who said despite their friendly rivalries during performance day, are taking time to remember their fellow Mummers.
"It was amazing to see how the community came together to support not only those families but the String Band itself and the rest of the associations. I'm really excited to see what lies ahead for the association and all the string bands," said George Balzer IV of the Woodland String Band. "We compete one day a year, but we're family the rest of the year."
The Golden Crown Fancy Brigade presented South Philly with their own special tributes.
"They presented a bear and a t-shirt and went out to tell them they're dedicating their presentation show to them. We're all family. Whether you're in the comics, the string band or the fancies, we're all Mummers and we're all in together and we're all brothers and sisters, and that's what this parade has always been about: traditions," said Bill Burke Jr. with Golden Crown.
The Palandro-Ferry Memorial Fund, which was set up a day after the crash, continues to provide monetary scholarships and goodwill among the Philadelphia Mummers community.