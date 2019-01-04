TRAFFIC

Police in Delaware had pursued driver who crashed in South Philadelphia, killing 3 people

More details of deadly crash involving Mummers members. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on January 3, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The driver of a car that slammed head-on into an SUV in South Philadelphia earlier this week, killing three people, had been pursued by police in Delaware shortly before the crash.

However, as Newport police pointed out in an update issued Friday, the officers had broken off the chase before the suspect crossed into Pennsylvania.

According to Newport police, officers had tried to stop the driver of an Audi, identified as 29-year-old Delaware resident Keith Campbell, around 1:12 a.m. Wednesday on Route 4.

Campbell failed to stop, and police gave chase. Newport officers were joined by Delaware State Police troopers as the pursuit continued onto Interstate 95 northbound.

Action Cam Video: Deadly head-on crash in South Philadelphia on January 2, 2019.



However, police say, the pursuit was called off near the Christiana Mall in Delaware after Campbell's driving became too reckless and endangered other drivers.

Police say the pursuit was called off after about five minutes.

It was around 1:45 a.m. when Campbell's car slammed into an Acura SUV at 7th Street and Packer Avenue in South Philadelphia.

Campbell was found with stab wounds. Investigators say a knife and a "rambling" note were found in his vehicle. It's possible Campbell stabbed himself, police say.

Joseph Ferry, 36, of Philadelphia and his 35-year-old fiancée, Kelly Wiseley of Glenolden, Pa., were killed.

The couple had just gotten engaged on Christmas.

Thirty-one-year-old Dennis Palandro of Morton, Pa. was also killed.

His 30-year-old wife, Nicole Palandro, remains hospitalized.

The two male victims were members of the South Philadelphia String Band. Palandro's father is a captain of the band.

Campbell has been charged with three counts of homicide by vehicle and other offenses.

Neighbors react to fatal South Philadelphia crash. Jeff Chirico reports during Action News at 5pm on January 2, 2018.



