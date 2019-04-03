Atlantic City spaceport proposed

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Could Atlantic City be the next frontier in pioneering space tourism?Two state lawmakers think so.A pair of state senators has introduced a bill to begin researching the feasibility of Atlantic City's airport becoming a so-called spaceport , that's launch site for space exploration.Space tourism is expected to be a $34 billion dollar industry by 2021.If passed, the newly formed commission would have one year to report its findings.