Back to school flash mob

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- A back-to-school orientation, for 400 teachers in Center City, turned into a small musical flash mob.

Teachers with the Philadelphia Performing Arts Charter School were welcomed back with a surprise performance from the music department.

The group sang "Anything Can Happen" from the iconic movie Mary Poppins.

The song is appropriate for this year's theme, which is String Theory Schools Inspire Magic.
