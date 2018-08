It's a very big birthday bash taking place at adventure aquarium in Camden this weekend.An over sized celebration in honor of Buttons the Hippo.She's turning 21, so Hippo Haven, here at the aquarium has been turned into party central, with invited guests, and plenty of birthday decorations for Buttons, who weighs 3,000 pounds.That means a giant birthday cake will be served this weekend, for the guest of honor whose as cute as a button, a very big button.