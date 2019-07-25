Community & Events

Boxing Legend to be honored with Mural

BREWERYTOWN (WPVI) -- He is a Philadelphia native and one of the most prolific fighters in boxing's history and now he will be honored with a special art display in the city

An official mural has been commissioned Smokin Joe Frazier.

The Mural Arts program unveiled the design and look for the mural Thursday.

Frazier's family and friends gathered ringside at the Athletic Recreation Center to announce the honor.

Work on the mural begins July 27th and will be located at 33rd and York Streets in Brewerytown.

It's near a gym where Frazier used to train.

Smokin' Joe Frazier was the undisputed heavyweight boxing champion from 1970 to 1973.

He died in November of 2011.
