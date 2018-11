Patients at the Child Care Center in Wilmington, Delaware now have toys, arts supplies and a whole lot more thanks to two girls from Dover.The "Buckets of Love" project was created by 11 year old Reagan Garnsey and and her 7 year old sister Payton.They fill up buckets of activities and surprises for the young patients.For today's bucket donation, the New Castle County Division of Police partnered with the sisters to fill dozens of buckets.