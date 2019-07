FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. (WPVI) -- Dozens of Bucks County students took to the dance floor Friday night in an effort to fight childhood cancer.Bucks County Technical High School in Fairless Hills held their fourth annual Mini-THON.Nearly 200 students danced non-stop for seven hours to raise money in support of the Four Diamonds Fund.The event raised a total of $18,611 dollars, which was $6,000 dollars more than last year's total!The BCTHS Mini-THON is based on Penn State's famous THON weekend where students stay on their feet for 48 hours.