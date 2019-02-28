COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Bucks County students day of service

6th graders from School Lane Charter School handed out self-care items to members of the "Outley House Shelter" as reported during Action News at 4 on February 28, 2019.

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Students from Bucks County learned the importance of serving others Thursday during a trip to Southwest Philadelphia.

For their Martin Luther King Day of Service, 6th graders from School Lane Charter School handed out self-care items to members of the "Outley House Shelter."

The care packages included items like shampoo, toothpaste, and brushes.

Former Philadelphia Mayor Wilson Goode also spoke with the students about lending a helping hand to the city's homeless population.
