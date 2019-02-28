Bucks County students day of service

Students from Bucks County learned the importance of serving others Thursday during a trip to Southwest Philadelphia.For their Martin Luther King Day of Service, 6th graders from School Lane Charter School handed out self-care items to members of the "Outley House Shelter."The care packages included items like shampoo, toothpaste, and brushes.Former Philadelphia Mayor Wilson Goode also spoke with the students about lending a helping hand to the city's homeless population.