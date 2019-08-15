Community & Events

Businesses in Haddonfield helping flood victims

By
HADDONFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Neighbors and businesses in Haddonfield, N.J. are coming together to raise money for families devastated by June flooding.

The flooding back in June caused about $2.5 million in damage in Haddonfield and hit two families particularly hard.

"I've never even met them, said Reece Wilke, owner of Garaguso Classical Martial Arts. "But so many of my students know them. Grew up with them, went to birthday parties at their house. So it was like - how can I not help?"

Wilke is one of the business owners raising money as part of the Haddonfield Strong initiative.

It supports the Luciotti and Vespe families who live on Concord Drive - who were devastated by the floods.

Bob Hochgertel of King's Road Brewing Company is another one of the business owners involved.

"I was impacted by the flood. I actually lost my entire finished basement, my kids playroom, my laundry room," said Hochgertel.

But he says that's nothing compared to what others lost. His brewery created a special beer to support the cause: a pale ale called "Persistent One 08033." That's Haddonfield's zipcode.

"When one of us is in need, it seems that everyone rises to the occasion. This is not the first time nor will it be the last time that it happens in this town," said Hochgertel.

Haddonfield Strong bracelets are being sold at shops around town.

Thursday from 4:00-7:00 p.m., participating downtown businesses will donate a percentage of sales to the fund. They're calling it a "Flood of Support."

Organizers say they hope to turn this effort into a full-fledged non-profit, creating an emergency fund for neighbors affected by any disaster.

"You never know when you're going to be in need. It could be me tomorrow. People get really comfortable. We want to be careful not to get so comfortable that we're not ready to help others," said Wilke.

Both families are trying to move forward.

The Luciotti's are still staying elsewhere, with the foundation of their house washed away.

The Vespe's, who were living in a camper in their yard, are now back in their house but still dealing with massive expenses.

Both families say they are incredibly grateful for all the community support.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew jersey newscommunity
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 Philly officers shot; gunman surrenders after hourslong standoff
LISTEN: Radio broadcasts reveal chaotic situation during Philly active shooter incident
Philly father recounts call from daughter during active shooter incident
VIDEO from the scene of the Police Shooting
PHOTOS: Standoff and Shooting Scene in Philadelphia
Lightning sets beach umbrella shed on fire in Ocean City
AccuWeather: Humid, unsettled the next few days
Show More
Dow plunges 800 points after recession signs emerge
2008 with a twist: Hamels returns as rival, Manuel begins new role
Scratch-off worth $3M sold at Philly water ice shop
3-year-old sells lemonade, buys supplies for moms in need
Police seek car in relation to paintball shootings
More TOP STORIES News