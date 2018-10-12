COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Cherry Street Pier unveiled along the Delaware River Waterfront

EMBED </>More Videos

Cherry Street Pier unveiled along the Delaware River Waterfront. Vernon Odom reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on October 12, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Late Friday, the official unveiling and grand opening of the Cherry Street Pier, the latest in a string of projects along the Delaware River Waterfront featuring the rehab revival and conversion of vacant warehouses into thriving public space which features art galleries and plenty of good eats.

Joe Forkin of the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation said, "It's our seventh pier park to open, but our first year-round park. Most of the parks are seasonal, but this will operate 365 days a year."

Seven piers have now opened along the waterfront from the Ben Franklin Bridge down the long stretch along Columbus Boulevard deep into South Philly with at least six more projects to be developed in the years ahead.

"We have projects in South Philadelphia with piers we've acquired behind the Walmart back there, and more announcements are coming very soon concerning properties in the northern Delaware section towards the Port Richmond section," said Forkin.

For artists, this will be a ground central for displaying their work and how it is done.

"We get to be in a space we can work out of every day and we also get to collaborate with other artists and the public can come in and be part of the process..." said artist Stacey Wilson.

Melodie Forrester, an artists' representative added, "I think our whole purpose is an engagement for the artist to collaborate with the public. For the artists to collaborate with other artists, for the public to collaborate with us. I think that'll be inspirational on both sides of the equation.

The critique of those attending tonight's grand opening.

"I love it, and it's just down the street from me, so I expect to spend a lot of time here," said Jo Ann Benner of Old City.

"It's a mixture of an art gallery, green-space, designers upstairs, really nice," added
David Stokes of Woodbury, N.J.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsphilly newsdelaware river
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Conference empowering women held in Center City
7th Annual Greater Philadelphia Manufacturing Summit
'Stir' restaurant opens at Philadelphia Museum of Art
Chicago McDonald's gets spooky makeover
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Toddler's remains found in trash-strewn Camden alleyway
Wagner to Gov. Wolf: I'll stomp on your face with golf spikes
Downed wire causes car fire across from Delco school
Conference empowering women held in Center City
Former teacher apparently kills self during molestation trial
Teen driver shot in Philadelphia's Logan section
1 injured in Bordentown truck stop stabbing
Facebook: Hackers accessed personal data from 29M accounts
Show More
It's finally feeling like fall in Philadelphia
Florida: Grim search through ruined landscape after Michael
Crew member dies on set of Mister Rogers movie in Pa.
Man speaks out after being run down outside doughnut shop
20-year-old man shot in head after visiting family
More News