Late Friday, the official unveiling and grand opening of the Cherry Street Pier, the latest in a string of projects along the Delaware River Waterfront featuring the rehab revival and conversion of vacant warehouses into thriving public space which features art galleries and plenty of good eats.Joe Forkin of the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation said, "It's our seventh pier park to open, but our first year-round park. Most of the parks are seasonal, but this will operate 365 days a year."Seven piers have now opened along the waterfront from the Ben Franklin Bridge down the long stretch along Columbus Boulevard deep into South Philly with at least six more projects to be developed in the years ahead."We have projects in South Philadelphia with piers we've acquired behind the Walmart back there, and more announcements are coming very soon concerning properties in the northern Delaware section towards the Port Richmond section," said Forkin.For artists, this will be a ground central for displaying their work and how it is done."We get to be in a space we can work out of every day and we also get to collaborate with other artists and the public can come in and be part of the process..." said artist Stacey Wilson.Melodie Forrester, an artists' representative added, "I think our whole purpose is an engagement for the artist to collaborate with the public. For the artists to collaborate with other artists, for the public to collaborate with us. I think that'll be inspirational on both sides of the equation.The critique of those attending tonight's grand opening."I love it, and it's just down the street from me, so I expect to spend a lot of time here," said Jo Ann Benner of Old City."It's a mixture of an art gallery, green-space, designers upstairs, really nice," addedDavid Stokes of Woodbury, N.J.------