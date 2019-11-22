Families in Delaware County getting help setting table for Thanksgiving

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Dozens of families in Delaware County are getting some help to set the table for their Thanksgiving holiday.Teachers and staff at Chester Community Charter School handed out Shoprite gift cards to their students Friday.They can be used to buy turkeys for their Thanksgiving dinners next week.90 percent of the students here at Chester Community Charter come from impoverished families.The school hopes the gift cards will brighten the holiday season.