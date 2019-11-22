Community & Events

Families in Delaware County getting help setting table for Thanksgiving

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Dozens of families in Delaware County are getting some help to set the table for their Thanksgiving holiday.

Teachers and staff at Chester Community Charter School handed out Shoprite gift cards to their students Friday.

They can be used to buy turkeys for their Thanksgiving dinners next week.

90 percent of the students here at Chester Community Charter come from impoverished families.

The school hopes the gift cards will brighten the holiday season.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschesterphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman's fight with would-be restaurant robber caught on video
Dog kicked, store vandalized amid more teen violence in Center City
Philly man dies after stabbing in Rittenhouse Square
Man charged with attempted murder after Philly cop shot, wounded
SEPTA police release photos of suspect in Broad Street Line stabbing
Thieves targeting catalytic converters from parked cars: Police
Show More
Jerry Sandusky resentenced to 30 to 60 years, same as before
AccuWeather: Brisk And Colder Overnight
Philadelphia Marathon info, course, road closures
Group of teens stole bike, vandalized store, attack woman: Police
Surveillance shows suspect firing at off-duty officer outside West Philly bar
More TOP STORIES News