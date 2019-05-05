Cinco de Mayo celebration with Philadelphia Union in Kennett Square

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Hundreds stormed the streets, braving the storm, to celebrate Mexican culture this Cinco de Mayo!Many came for the food, music, art, and a special meet-and-greet with Philadelphia Union Stars.Dubbed, "Cinco de Marco," the Union held street soccer games, t-shirt and sticker giveaways, and appearances from Marco Fabián and Fabinho.6abc was there to see the fiesta in full swing!