Citizens Bank Park opened its doors to women, who love the game.All these women from the Delaware Valley took part in Baseball 101.They got the chance to step up to the plate and hear from the Phillies coaches.They also got a behind the scenes look at the clubhouse.A portion of the proceeds from the clinic benefit Phillies Charities.The Phillies take on the braves at 7:05 Monday, kicking off a six game homestand.