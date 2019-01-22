COMMUNITY & EVENTS

City in Conversation: One Book, One Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Everyone knows: I love books.

So I'm excited to create and start a new partnership between 6abc and the Free Library.

We're kicking it off at a special time and with a special event: One Book, One Philadelphia, where the whole city is invited to read the same book and come together to talk about it.

This year's selection is "Sing, Unburied, Sing," by Jesmyn Ward, the tale of a young man trying to deal with both the present and the past.

From now until early March there will be conversations, screenings and workshops, as the city comes together to read and weigh in on this incredible book. And every week I'll be posting conversations here about the book, each time from a new vantage point. Please watch and join in!
One Book, One Philadelphia and 6abc, A City in Conversation: Lorene Cary and Why You Should Read the Book!



