NJ community brings Disney to 10-year-old after Make-A-Wish trip gets canceled

UPPER TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The global coronavirus pandemic has cancelled everything from weddings to graduations.

But when one girl's Make-A-Wish trip to Disney World was suddenly cancelled, Disney came to her.

10-year-old Khloe was diagnosed with an extremely rare blood disease.

Her mother, Shawna Mulford, says her daughter's only wish was to visit the happiest place on earth.

But that was abruptly cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Not easily discouraged, her family and community members in Upper Township brought the magic right to her doorstep, with a parade and all, just in time for Khloe's birthday.
