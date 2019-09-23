The Edible Alphabet program at the Free Library of Philadelphia is helping to bridge the local Spanish-English language barrier through cooking.
In every class, students learn a recipe and practice their English along the way. The class is open to anyone looking to bridge the communication gap and also serves as a way to bring people together.
Free Library of Philadelphia | Facebook
1901 Vine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-686-5322
Edible Alphabet offers cooking classes with a side of language
