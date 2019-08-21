Community & Events

Crowd ready for Atlantic City's 17th Annual Thunder Over The Boardwalk

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Atlantic City Airshow flies over the Jersey shore on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, all eyes and cameras pointed skyward as beachgoers watched the pilots practice for the 17th annual event.

This year's theme is "a salute to those that serve."

It begins at 11:30 a.m. with parachute jumps by the Army Golden Knights, and ends with the Thunderbirds finale.

Chopper 6 will also fly in the show!
