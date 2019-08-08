Community & Events

Delaware student paints amazing mural on massive natural gas tank

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Drivers who pass through Wilmington will have a chance to see an amazing work of art, and it was created by a Delaware High School student.

A mural has been painted on a massive natural gas tank.

The tank is just south of downtown Wilmington and can be seen from Interstate-95.

It was painted by Samuel Bufano, a student at John Dickenson High School.

Sam said, "I wanted to portray how nature and man are connected so the hand is holding a tree that spreads out into the environment and the environment comes back into the hand."

Sam also received a $5,000 scholarship for his work.

Delmarva owns the tank and the property surrounding it, which is 30 acres of natural woods and marshland.
