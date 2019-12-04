WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A nine-year-old boy from Delaware is working to help children feel safe and warm this holiday season.
Enzo Vincent was just four-years-old when he started collecting pajamas for children in need.
Enzo's Pajama Drive for Hope usually starts around Thanksgiving, but this year he got an early start in October.
Last year, Vincent received nearly 3,500 pairs of pajamas from people all around the country.
But this year he's giving away much more than just new pajamas.
"This year we're giving away mattresses to kids who don't have beds to sleep on," says Enzo.
Donations can be mailed or dropped off to Enzo's Workshop.
For more information head to his social media page.
The donated pajamas will be delivered before schools go on Christmas break.
Delaware boy working to collect pajamas, mattresses for children in need
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News