Delaware girl scout talks to congress about Girl Scouts Space Camp

WASHINGTON D.C. (WPVI) -- A member of the Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay got a chance to go to Washington D.C. to talk to members of congress about the Girl Scouts Space Camp.Sydne Jenkins of Magnolia recently graduated from the camp at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Alabama.Wednesday, the high school junior told congressional leaders what it was like to plan missions, explore outer space and meet peers from around the world.She emphasized the importance of the STEM workshops to engage more girls in space science.