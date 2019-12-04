Community & Events

Drexel University cuts ribbon on new artificial intelligence lab

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Drexel University has a brand new lab dedicated entirely to artificial intelligence.

Students and professors cut the ribbon on the 5,000 square foot studio earlier Wednesdy.

It's being used by 100 students who are getting master's degrees while working with the company D.X.C. Technology.

They will use the space to work alongside professionals to develop and launch new products for D.X.C., which specializes in I.T. services and solutions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsuniversity city (philadelphia)computersphiladelphia prouddrexel universityphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
High school football star dies in shooting; twin brother charged
Woman charged in death of baby at unlicensed day care
State police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia
State Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell charged with stealing from non-profit
Sources: Cole Hamels, Braves agree to 1-year, $18M deal
Coroner: Gunshot wounds killed man sought in teen abduction
Show More
Jimmy Carter released from hospital
'10 Most Wanted' fugitive caught in Chester
Sources: Zack Wheeler joins Phillies on five-year deal worth $118 million
LIVE | Trump's 'misconduct' takes center stage at hearing
Trader Joe's recalls several ready-to-eat meals due to possible listeria contamination
More TOP STORIES News