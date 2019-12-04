Drexel University cuts ribbon on new artificial intelligence lab

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Drexel University has a brand new lab dedicated entirely to artificial intelligence.Students and professors cut the ribbon on the 5,000 square foot studio earlier Wednesdy.It's being used by 100 students who are getting master's degrees while working with the company D.X.C. Technology.They will use the space to work alongside professionals to develop and launch new products for D.X.C., which specializes in I.T. services and solutions.