community journalist

Fashion District marks one year as revitalized community hub in Philadelphia

By Matteo Iadonisi
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Now a revitalized community hub in Center City, Philadelphia, the Fashion District celebrated its first anniversary this weekend.

The entertainment and shopping destination replaced the Gallery last September, but never imagined a months-long shutdown due to COVID-19.

The Fashion District reopened its doors in July and is still implementing safety protocols. Guests must wear masks and maintain social distance while the indoor mall operates at 50% capacity.

But it has never lost sight of its mission.

"We try and do food, film, fashion, fun, and now we have fitness," said Sarah Frank, Marketing Director at the Fashion District.

A myriad of events are still planned for the district. Every weekend in September, exercise fiends can sneak in a workout on the mall's campus. Similar events are planned for weekends in October, however with yoga as a meditative substitute.

Guests will be happy to learn that the in-house movie theater and Candytopia exhibit have also reopened with 25% capacity.

"We miss our shopping big time," said Casey Fagan from South Philadelphia.

On the other hand, the Fashion District will be missing the fan-favorite Century 21 store, considered to be an anchor for the entire shopping mall.

"It's sad. It's disappointing. We know that our shoppers loved it," said Sarah Frank.

The bargain chain announced it would shut down after nearly 60 years in business.

Nevertheless, many new businesses are coming to fill the void. Designer Shoe Warehouse and Kate Spade are just two of the stores newly sprinkled on the pallet that Fashion District has to offer.

New mural installations are also on the table. Conrad Benner, the curator of Streets Dept Walls, is happy that the Fashion District is paying artists to bring their hallways to life.

"I believe in the butterfly effect. I think everything we see in the public space affects us in ways that we can understand and in subconscious ways as well," he said.

The future is bright as management continues to iterate upon the foundation built by the Gallery in 1977. Now renovated from head-to-toe, the $420 million investment seems to be bringing much-needed access to Philadelphians.

"Some people who don't have transportation and stuff come here just so they don't have to go out of their way to a mall," said Amirah Cary, assistant manager at GUESS Factory. The mall provides access to SEPTA's Jefferson Station and a concourse that connects to the Market-Frankford Line.

Frank Pantazopoulos sees guests come in and out through his small storefront. His parents created Tiffany's Bakery 43 years ago, which Pantazopoulos now owns. Their business survived the transition from the Gallery to the Fashion District and also survived COVID-19.

"If you have any recollection of the old Gallery, the Fashion District unquestionably saved it," he said.

To learn more about the Fashion District, visit their website.

RELATED: LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia re-opens with personal brick bags, safety measures

EMBED More News Videos

"Kids are kids and they want to just get out there and build. But safety is obviously number one. It always has been and it always will be." LEGOLAND is back in Plymouth Meeting, P

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscenter city philadelphiacommunity journalistartcoronavirusfashioninstagram storiesshoppingonline shoppingfeel goodcovid 19
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
24-hour Rocky Steps run raises money for cancer patients in Philadelphia
Philadelphia honors POW/MIAs with moving ceremony at Vietnam Veterans Memorial
Meet Henry the 70-year-old Montauk Point Lighthouse historian
103-year-old NJ family farm perseveres for over a century
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrested for police car arson in West Philadelphia
Emmy show will include $2.8M donation to fight child hunger
$75K reward offered for info on gunmen who shot up officers' home
AccuWeather: Remaining Cool Monday
Beta puts over 10 million people under tropical storm warnings
A look at 4 top judges on Trump's SCOTUS shortlist
Man killed, another wounded in motorcycle clubhouse shooting
Show More
Video shows man trying to light Black Lives Matter flag on fire
Officials: Envelope containing ricin mailed to White House from Canada
Philadelphia lost $4.1 billion from the pandemic
Philly police ID suspect after shots fired at officers in West Oak Lane
24-hour Rocky Steps run raises money for cancer patients in Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News