Festive holiday things to do for the whole family

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
From a massive train display to the ballet and a high flying electrical spectacle, we rounded up three fun, family-friendly things to do that are guaranteed to get you in the holiday spirit.

Broadway Philadelphia: Cirque Dreams Holidaze | Tickets |FB

December 26-29
Merriam Theater
250 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

PA Ballet: George Balanchine's The Nutcracker |Website | FB
Through December 31
Academy of Music
240 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Brandywine River Museum of Art: Brandywine Christmas |Website |FB
Through January 5
1 Hoffmans Mill Rd, Chadds Ford, PA 19317
