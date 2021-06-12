Community & Events

First-ever 'Philly Fitness Week' is helping gyms recover amid COVID-19

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The first-ever Philly Fitness Week is happening in gyms and workout studios across the city.

Kind of like restaurant week, it gives the city a chance to try a variety of workouts at reduced rates, with no commitment.

The mission of this initiative also has a few other goals in mind.

The first is to get people moving.

With most fitness spaces closed for a long stretch of the pandemic, maybe you're eager to get back at it but don't know where to start.

Philly Fitness Week is a great way to sample different workouts at a discounted price.

"We wanted to do something really positive to showcase ourselves and truly get people back out working out," said Gavin McKay, the head of the Philadelphia Fitness Coalition and owner of Unite Fitness. "Everyone's been sitting at home, and we need to move again. We also hope people will support their local businesses too. We operate safely, and we're ready to go."

Juliet Sabella owns the Wall Cycling Studio and Fitness in Manayunk and says the support is critical.

She pivoted at every turn to stay open.

She says the year has been difficult on the whole industry, but the community support has also been overwhelming.

"I've never been more connected with our clients," Sabella said. "I get emotional. I want to continue showing up for everyone."

From cycling to barre classes, kickboxing, yoga, and more, studios all across the area are participating.

Philly Fitness Week runs through Sunday, June 20.
