Seniors work out with former 76er World B. Free

WYNCOTE, Pa. (WPVI) -- The kickoff of this local "Walking Club" at Oak Street Health on Cheltenham Avenue was filled with music, dancing, and working out!Former Philadelphia 76ers star World B. Free got these seniors into the spirit of living happy and healthy lives. He also autographed basketballs for all in attendance!Along with Free was Tariq the Trainer, who is a regular at Oak Street Health. When he is not working for his own business, The Fitness Bank, he is helping seniors get their groove on. The musical element of the work out not only helps with cardio, but also helps unite the seniors as one happy family.