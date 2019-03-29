community journalist

Seniors work out with former 76er World B. Free

EMBED <>More Videos

GET YOUR MOVE ON! The kickoff of this local "Walking Club" was filled with music, dancing, and working out! Former Philadelphia 76ers star World B. Free got these seniors into the

WYNCOTE, Pa. (WPVI) -- The kickoff of this local "Walking Club" at Oak Street Health on Cheltenham Avenue was filled with music, dancing, and working out!

Former Philadelphia 76ers star World B. Free got these seniors into the spirit of living happy and healthy lives. He also autographed basketballs for all in attendance!

Along with Free was Tariq the Trainer, who is a regular at Oak Street Health. When he is not working for his own business, The Fitness Bank, he is helping seniors get their groove on. The musical element of the work out not only helps with cardio, but also helps unite the seniors as one happy family.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscommunity journalistphiladelphia 76erssenior citizens
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Proposal on the Parkway at Philly's "Love Run"
Young Philly Harpist is taking her talents worldwide
Phanatic parties with children at Delaware Hospital
Hundreds race to honor the life of Bucks County teen
TOP STORIES
$35K reward offered in fatal shooting of Philadelphia police inspector's son
Father of slain SC student: 'I can't tell you how painful this is'
Chief: Ride-share mistake led to death of SC college student from NJ
Strike threat looms at CCP
Technical issue delays flights for multiple airlines
Car turned on side, 1 trapped after crash
World Autism Awareness Day: What is Light it Up Blue?
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny, Chilly Start To April
SWAT team surrounds Port Richmond home
Video shows hit-and-run driver strike 9-year-old
WATCH: Harper homers again to lead Phillies' sweep of Braves
Police: Man fakes robbery to hide theft of Girl Scout cookie money
More TOP STORIES News