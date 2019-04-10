Community & Events

Gift of Life flag raising ceremony

CHRISTIANA, Del. (WPVI) -- Organ and tissue donors were celebrated during a flag-raising ceremony Wednesday in New Castle County.

Representatives from the Gift of Life Donor Program and Christiana Care came together outside Christiana Hospital for the event.

In 2018, the Christiana Care Transplant Program facilitated 41 organ donations.

Officials say 83 tissue donors also provided bone, skin and heart valves to enhance the lives of countless patients.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew castlephiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News