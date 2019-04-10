Gift of Life flag raising ceremony

CHRISTIANA, Del. (WPVI) -- Organ and tissue donors were celebrated during a flag-raising ceremony Wednesday in New Castle County.Representatives from the Gift of Life Donor Program and Christiana Care came together outside Christiana Hospital for the event.In 2018, the Christiana Care Transplant Program facilitated 41 organ donations.Officials say 83 tissue donors also provided bone, skin and heart valves to enhance the lives of countless patients.