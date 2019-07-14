HADDONFIELD, N.J. -- Thousands visited Haddonfield this weekend to see some of the best artwork in our community.
The 27th Annual Haddonfield Crafts & Fine Art Festival flourished in the sunny streets between the shaded downtown sidewalks.
Artists shared their visions and emotions etched in their work, ranging from jewelry, glass, ceramics, paintings, photography and more.
Those who missed the two-day festival can look forward to another this fall on Saturday, October 13th.
Learn more by visiting their website.
Getting creative at the Haddonfield Arts Festival!
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More